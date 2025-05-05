Gaza Health launches global campaign in solidarity with Gaza children

The Ministry of Health in Gaza launched the Global Campaign in Solidarity with Gaza Children on Monday, stating that “the Gaza Strip is facing serious health and humanitarian indicators that will leave no more time for international bodies and institutions to intervene to save what can be saved.”

During a press conference, the ministry explained that the enemy has continued its systematic policy of starving more than two million people for more than two months, due to the closure of crossings to food and medicine supplies and the interruption of water supplies.

It stated that 16,278 children have been killed since the beginning of the Zionist genocide in the Gaza Strip, meaning that a child is killed every 40 minutes. It noted that 311 children were born and killed during the war.

The ministry indicated that the destruction of primary healthcare centers has deprived children and pregnant mothers of basic healthcare, noting that 51% of maternal and child health medications are currently unavailable, including therapeutic supplements, vitamins, and vaccinations.

It noted that the enemy is preventing the entry of polio vaccines, threatening the collapse of its efforts to combat the disease. It explained that the cut-off of food and medicine supplies has exacerbated cases of severe malnutrition among children.

The ministry noted that the number of child deaths due to malnutrition and health complications has risen to 57.

It added that the direct bombing of charitable institutions has resulted in the deaths of several children while attempting to obtain food rations.

The Ministry of Health renewed its urgent appeal to the free people of the world to save the children of Gaza, not just an option, under the slogan “Global Campaign in Solidarity with the Children of Gaza.”

The Ministry called on health and humanitarian institutions, activists, and media professionals around the world to engage in activities to save the children of Gaza, stop the war of extermination and famine, and save their slaughtered childhood.