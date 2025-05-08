Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest 43 Palestinians From The West Bank

Israeli occupation forces arrested 43 Palestinians from various areas in the West Bank at dawn on Thursday.

Palestinian sources reported that Israeli occupation forces arrested 20 Palestinians from Salfit and 17 others from south of Hebron. They also arrested four from Bethlehem, a young man from Qalqilya, and another from Jenin.

These arrests were carried out after raiding and searching their homes and vandalizing their contents.

Israeli attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have escalated in recent months, with Israeli occupation forces intensifying raids, arrests, and random shootings in various Palestinian cities and towns.