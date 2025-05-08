Iran Rejects Media Stories About Involvement In Plot To Target London Embassy

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi rejected media reports about an alleged plot to target the Israeli embassy in London.

Following Western media reports about Iranian nationals being involved in the alleged plot, Araqchi said in a post on his X account on Thursday that Tehran has not been informed of any allegations via proper diplomatic channels.

“We are seeing stories in the media that Iranian nationals are allegedly involved in a supposed plot to target the Israeli embassy in London,” he wrote.

“Iran in no uncertain terms categorically rejects any involvement in such actions and confirms that we have not been informed of any allegations via proper diplomatic channels.

“Iran has urged the UK to engage so that we may assist any probe into credible allegations. Timing and lack of engagement suggest that something is amiss.

“There is a history of third parties bent on derailing diplomacy and provoking escalation, resorting to desperate measures, including false flag operations,” Araqchi added.

“Iran stands ready to engage to shed light on what has truly transpired, and we reiterate that UK authorities should afford our citizens due process.”

The United Kingdom has arrested eight men, including seven Iranian nationals, as part of two investigations regarding alleged threats to national security.