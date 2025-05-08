At Least 16 Airlines Suspend All Flights To Tel Aviv Following Yemeni Missile Strikes

The repercussions of the Yemeni Armed Forces’ bombing of Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport continue, with 16 international airlines continuing to suspend their flights until the end of the first week of May at the earliest.

Spain’s Iberia and Air Europa have canceled their flights until May 8, the same date Ethiopian Airlines and Air India have also postponed their flights, according to Israel’s Channel 12.

Polish Airlines has extended its suspension until May 10, while Ryanair has frozen its flights until May 11. Wizz Air, the Lufthansa Group (including Austrian, Swiss, and Brussels Airlines), airBaltic, and Air Italy have also followed suit.

Air France and Transavia extended their cancellations until May 13. Greece’s Aegean Airlines announced a suspension of flights until the same date. Delta and United Airlines announced they would halt flights until May 19, while British Airways extended its flight suspension until June 14.

According to Eran Keter, head of the tourism and hotel management department at the Kinneret Academy, the rocket attack on Ben Gurion Airport threatens the concept Israel and the Ministry of Tourism have been working on for a year.

The channel stated that “Israel has made intensive efforts to renew the global aviation sector’s confidence in it as a safe and attractive destination for flights, and there was an assumption that the Ben Gurion Airport area was a sterile zone protected by a multi-layered interception envelope.”

Keter predicted that the rocket attack would affect flight schedules in the coming days: “There may be temporary changes to flights to and from Israel, especially by companies that were quick to cancel them previously.”