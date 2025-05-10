Seven Palestinian Civilians Were Martyred In An Israeli Airstrike On Gaza City

Seven Palestinian citizens, including five members of one family, were killed and others injured early Saturday morning as a result of Israeli shelling of the cities of Gaza and Rafah.

Palestinian sources reported that Israeli warplanes bombed a tent housing displaced persons in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City, killing five members of the Tlaib family: Saqr Ahmed Fouad Tlaib, his wife Hind, and their sons Ahmed, Hamza, and Abdul Aziz.

They added that an Israeli drone targeted citizens in the Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City, killing one citizen, while simultaneously targeting areas east of the Shuja’iyya neighborhood.

Enemy gunboats opened heavy fire toward the shore of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip, killing Mohammed Saeed al-Bardawil.

Two citizens were injured by Israeli artillery shelling of the Mawasi area west of Rafah.