Yemeni Missile Hits Ben Gurion Airport; Drone Strikes Israeli Site in Yaffa

The Yemeni Armed Forces have announced the launch of a military operation striking Ben Gurion Airport and a vital target in the occupied Yaffa area using a hypersonic ballistic missile and a drone.

The Yemeni Armed Forces Issued the following statement:

“In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their mujahideen, and in rejection of the crime of genocide perpetrated by the Zionist enemy against our people in the Gaza Strip, and within the implementation of the no-fly zone imposed on the criminal Israeli enemy entity.

The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation targeting Lod Airport — known to the Zionists as Ben Gurion Airport — in the occupied city of Jaffa, using a hypersonic ballistic missile. By the grace of Allah, the missile successfully hit its target.

The enemy’s interception systems failed to repel it, resulting in millions of occupying Zionists fleeing to shelters and the airport’s operations being halted for nearly an hour.

The drone air force of the Yemeni Armed Forces also carried out a military operation targeting a vital Israeli facility in the occupied area of Jaffa using a Yafa-type drone.

The Armed Forces renew their warning to all companies that have not yet complied with the airspace ban, urging them to immediately cease flights to the occupied Palestinian territories, as other companies have already done.

The decision to ban air navigation to the airports of occupied Palestine, along with the ban on Israeli ships from passing through the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea — in addition to support operations — remains in effect until the aggression on Gaza ceases and the blockade is lifted.”