Millions Yemeni March In Support Of Gaza, Celebrating Victory Over US Aggression

Millions of Yemenis took to the streets of the Yemeni capital Sana’a and in central and subsidiary squares in the cities and districts of 14 governorates in support of the Palestinian people, and in defiance of the Zionists .

Under the title, “In Support of Gaza: By God’s Power, We Defeated America and Will Defeat Israel,” organizers and participants expressed gratitude to God for what they described as the collapse of American dominance and arrogance.

Statement of the Yemeni rallies in support of Gaza stated that “The American enemy has announced the end of its aggression against our country without achieving any of its objectives, and it has abandoned the protection of Zionist ships.”

The statement extended congratulations to the leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the Yemeni armed forces and all the free citizens of the nation and the world on the American enemy’s failure, disappointment, and the collapse of its objectives.

The rallies’ statement affirmed Yemen’s unwavering support for Gaza and the Palestinian resistance, vowing to continue standing by them without hesitation or compromise.

The statement praised the armed forces for their successful operations, including recent strike on Lod Airport.

“The Yemeni people proclaim their defiant challenge to the criminal Israeli enemy and pledge to continue confronting it with unwavering strength and determination,” the statement read.

The statement highlighted the ongoing development of their military capabilities, expressing full readiness for any potential resurgence of American aggression, trusting in Allah for victory.

The statement expressed regret over the inaction of certain Arab and Islamic regimes, while commending Oman for its constructive role in supporting peace and de-escalating regional conflicts.