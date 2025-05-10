Palestinian Resistance Committees Praise Yemeni Missile Strike On “Israel”

The Resistance Committees in Palestine blessed the new Yemeni missile strike deep inside the Zionist entity.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Resistance Committees explained that the Yemeni strike has once again proven that proud Yemen is pressing ahead with its naval and air blockade on the criminal, terrorist Zionist entity. The new strike also highlights the severe failure of all Zionist-American defense systems to intercept the Yemeni missiles and reveals the significant advancement in the missile capabilities of the Yemeni armed forces.

The statement noted that the Yemeni missile strikes have caused confusion, panic, and fear, exposing the fragility of the Zionist entity and the falsity of the illusion that Netanyahu’s government is trying to sell to the Zionist public.