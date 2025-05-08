Hamas reaffirms commitment to ceasefire in southern lebanon

Ahmad Abdul Hadi, the representative of the Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas” in Lebanon, affirmed his movement’s full commitment to the “ceasefire agreement in southern Lebanon.”

He stressed that Hamas leadership had informed official Lebanese authorities of this stance from the beginning and that active coordination is ongoing with the relevant security agencies.

In a press statement on Thursday, Abdul Hadi said, “Hamas participated in the supporting war alongside Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, the Islamic Group, and other Palestinian factions in solidarity with Gaza against Israeli aggression.” He pointed out that the recent missile launch from Lebanese territory toward occupied Palestine was an individual act carried out by a group of youths out of anger, emphasizing that Hamas had no prior knowledge or decision-making role in the incident.

He added that “Hamas swiftly responded to an official request from the Lebanese state to hand over four individuals wanted in connection with the incident.” Three of them have already been handed over, and legal procedures are being closely followed in coordination with security authorities.

Abdul Hadi denied what he described as “negative rumors” surrounding his recent meetings with Lebanese officials, clarifying that his discussions with Major General Abbas Ibrahim, Director General of General Security, and Brigadier General Tony Kahwaji, Director of Military Intelligence, were positive and paved the way for joint cooperation on several issues related to the Palestinian presence.

Regarding claims about Hamas’s involvement in events in Jordan, Abdul Hadi stated that “the Lebanese government confirmed it had not received any official communication from Jordan on the matter.”

Concerning the issue of Palestinian arms in Lebanon, Abdul Hadi affirmed that “Hamas has not yet received any official request from the Lebanese state on this matter.” He noted that any stance on this issue would be unified at the Palestinian level, respecting Lebanon’s sovereignty and interests while considering the welfare of the Palestinian people.

He also mentioned an ongoing “intra-Palestinian dialogue in Lebanon aimed at building a unified vision addressing various issues—from security and stability in the camps to human and social rights.”

Meanwhile, the Zionist enemy army continues military operations and shelling in border areas of southern Lebanon, despite the unofficial ceasefire established through international mediation since October 2023, coinciding with the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip.