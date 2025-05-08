Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor: US-Israeli plan aims to repackage Gaza blockade

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor reported on Thursday that “the US-Israeli plan to entrust the distribution of limited aid in Gaza to international companies is not a humanitarian project, but rather a calculated maneuver to repackage the blockade.”

The center’s head, Rami Abdo, explained in a press statement that the plan aims to ration starvation and turn food into a tool of oppression and subjugation, paving the way for the uprooting of the population from their land.