Commander of Iran’s revolutionary Guards Warns U.S. & “Zionist Enemy”: “If you commit folly, we will open hell gates to you”

The Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, warned the United States and the “Zionist enemy” on Thursday against committing any “folly” against his country, stressing that Iran would “open the gates of hell” upon them.

According to Iran’s official news agency (IRNA), Major General Salami stated during a ceremony honoring martyrs at the Imam Reza Shrine: “The Americans must know that if they threaten us, we are ready for war at any level.”

He emphasized that the U.S. has demonstrated through its threats and new sanctions that it does not honor commitments and cannot be trusted.

The IRGC commander also asserted that the Islamic Republic of Iran, by its own political will, does not seek nuclear weapons and has removed them from its defense doctrine.

“We will not abandon our vital interests,” he added, stating that “the delusions of the criminal Zionist regime’s prime minister are clouding the judgment of U.S. officials, dragging them into an endless war.”

Major General Salami noted that the U.S. has had bitter experiences in its interventions in other countries and should act wisely, not falling for the deceit of the criminal Zionist entity’s prime minister.

“We warn the enemies: if they commit a folly, the gates of hell will open upon them,” he declared.

He continued: “We tell our enemies that we have made extensive preparations against you. If you make a mistake, a catastrophe will befall you, making you forget all your false promises.”