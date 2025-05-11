Chief Yemeni Diplomat Welcomes Ceasefire Agreement Between Pakistan, India

Head of the national negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, welcomed on Saturday the announcement of a ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

Abdulsalam praised all efforts, especially Arab and Islamic ones, that pushed this trend forward, given its importance in bringing security and stability to the region and the world.

He expressed his hope that similar efforts would be intensified regarding Gaza, by pressuring the Zionist enemy entity to stop the genocide in Gaza and the crimes in the West Bank