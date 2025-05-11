Zionist media: Yemeni Missiles Are Not Ordinary & Pose A Dilemma For Our Defenses

The capabilities of the Yemeni armed forces have become a constant topic in the Israeli media, in light of the operations they are carrying out in support of Gaza, deep inside the enemy entity.

The Hebrew newspaper Calcalist published a report highlighting the failure to intercept Yemeni hypersonic missiles despite the intensity of Israeli and American defenses.

The report stated that “the missiles coming from Yemen succeed in hitting their targets thanks to their maneuverable warheads.”

It added, “We have witnessed several failures in intercepting Yemeni missiles.”

While the newspaper acknowledged that the air defense systems possessed by the Zionist entity and other militarily advanced countries do not provide complete protection, it acknowledged that “there is another reason for these strikes—meaning the Yemeni ones—which is that the missiles being launched at us are not ordinary.”

The Hebrew newspaper stated that “the modern missiles coming from Yemen have a warhead with maneuverable fins and a special engine, which poses a dilemma for air defenses,” in a clear admission of the enemy’s inability to counter these Yemeni hypersonic missiles.

It’s worth noting that the enemy’s media outlets have not ceased to report on the Yemeni operations against Lod Airport and their ongoing impact on expanding international air isolation and tightening the siege on the enemy.