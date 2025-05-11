Gaza Health Ministry: We Are Facing Critical Shortage Of Medical Supplies

Gaza’s health ministry has warned of a rapidly worsening shortage in medical supplies, with the remaining health facilities teetering on the brink of collapse.

In a statement on Sunday, the health ministry reported that 43 percent of indispensable medicines are completely out of stock, marking a six percent increase from the previous month, adding that 64 percent of medical consumables are now unavailable.

Healthcare facilities, including emergency departments, operating rooms, and intensive care units, are operating under severe constraints due to depleted inventories and the growing number of patients arriving with critical conditions, according to the ministry.

The ministry highlighted that individuals suffering from kidney failure, cancer, cardiovascular conditions, and other non-communicable diseases are among the most affected by the crisis.

The ministry reiterated its warning that the Israeli persistence in banning the entry of urgent medical supplies into Gaza could soon bring the entire healthcare services to a halt.