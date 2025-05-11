Massive Demonstration In Frankfurt In Support Of Gaza

Thousands of people in the German city of Frankfurt held a mass demonstration in support of Gaza and condemned the ongoing Zionist aggression, demanding an end to what they described as the genocide being perpetrated by the occupation against the Palestinian people.

The demonstration, which moved through the streets of the city, witnessed the raising of banners denouncing the Israeli occupation and supporting the Palestinian resistance, which read: “Freedom for Palestine.” “Palestine has the right to defend itself with stones and weapons,” “Israel is bombing and Germany is financing,” “We are the people and we will not be silent,” “Stop the bombing immediately,” “After 77 years we want to return to our homes,” “Stop genocide.” “Long live the Intifada” and “We are all Palestinians.”

The participants raised Palestinian flags and chanted slogans of solidarity in a peaceful march attended by people of all ages and nationalities, emphasizing the need to end the Israeli occupation and end the support of Western regimes for it.

At the conclusion of the march, several speeches were delivered during a press conference in which the speakers stressed that genocide is a crime that cannot be tolerated, calling for urgent international action to hold the occupation accountable for its crimes.

The speakers also emphasized that the Zionist entity has no right to exist in Palestine, considering its existence to be based on blood and massacres, a position rejected by all who believe in justice and human rights.