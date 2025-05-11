SPC member offers Yemen condolences on death of scholar Sayyed Mohammed al-Houthi

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council, offered condolences on the death of scholar Sayyed Mohammed bin Hassan bin Qasim al-Houthi, Imam of al-Hadi Mosque in Sa’ada.

Al-Houthi praised the deceased’s virtues and his service in spreading knowledge, expressing sympathy to his sons, relatives, students, and the people of Sa’ada province. He prayed for God’s mercy on the deceased and patience for his family.