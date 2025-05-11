The Qafl Shammar tribes in Hajjah affirm their readiness to confront the Zionist enemy.

The Qafl Shammar tribes in Hajjah Governorate affirmed their full readiness to confront the Zionist enemy’s escalation in Gaza and Yemen.

In an armed meeting held on Sunday, led by Member of Parliament Mahmoud al-Hareb, the Undersecretaries of the Ministry of Administration, Local and Rural Development, Ammar al-Hareb, and the Governor, Zaid al-Hakim, they affirmed their willingness to sacrifice their most precious possessions in support of the oppressed and vulnerable in Gaza and in defense of the land, religion, and honor.

In the meeting, which was attended by the Director of the Directorate, Ibrahim Kharfsha, the Mobilization Officer, Amin al-Rudaini, and social figures, they declared their disavowal of traitors, agents, and all those who participated with them in the aggression against Yemen.

The tribes congratulated the victory over the American enemy and its failure to support the Zionist enemy. They affirmed the continuation of training, qualifications, and mobilization for the “Al-Aqsa Flood” courses, and the readiness of their sons to join the armed forces in support of Al-Aqsa and the blood of the martyrs in Gaza, and in defense of the homeland, its security, and stability. The people of Qafl Shammar renewed their mandate to the leader of the revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, to take whatever action he deems appropriate to confront the Zionist aggression, condemning the usurping entity’s targeting of civilian objects and infrastructure.

During the meeting, the people of Qafl Shammar signed a tribal honor document disavowing traitors and agents, stating that those involved in treason and collaboration with America and Israel are shed for blood and cut off from companionship, kinship, and the tribe. They also stated that traitors and agents of America and Israel have no protection or neighborhood.

The tribes demanded that official and judicial authorities implement the high treason law and enforce legal provisions, praising the role of Yemeni society and tribes in declaring disavowal and boycott of all agents and spies of America and Israel, in accordance with the provisions of the tribal honor document.

During the meeting, the fugitive undersecretary of the ministry and the governor praised the honorable stances of the Qafl Shammar tribes in supporting their brothers in Gaza and offering sacrifices and offering convoys of martyrs in defense of land, honor, and national sovereignty. They emphasized the importance of continuing mobilization for the “Tufan Al-Aqsa” open military courses, as well as training and qualification in preparation for the fateful confrontation with the Zionist enemy.

The director of the directorate and the mobilization official emphasized the importance of ensuring that those who had not previously participated in open military courses enroll and of providing fighters for the “Tufan Al-Aqsa” courses.

They praised the interaction of the Qafl Shammar tribes and their response to the call of the leader of the revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, in this regard, and their role in supporting the efforts of the security services to enhance security and stability.

A statement issued after the meeting affirmed the steadfastness of the position defending Gaza and supporting the resistance, stating that the descendants of the Ansar will not leave the people of Gaza alone. It praised the legendary steadfastness of the resistance in Gaza despite the crimes committed by the Zionist enemy, as well as the qualitative operations of the Yemeni armed forces deep inside the enemy’s heartland.

They also praised the honorable positions of the revolutionary leadership, the armed forces, and the Yemeni people in supporting our Palestinian brothers in Gaza, affirming their continued strength and determination to confront the enemy, without hesitation or retreat, and their readiness and preparedness for any resumption of American aggression against Yemen.