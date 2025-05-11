Israeli forces storm al-Khader town, south of Bethlehem

Israeli forces stormed on Sunday al-Khader town, south of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian News Agency reported that Israeli enemy forces stormed al-Khader and took up positions in the areas of al-Bawaba, Sabri, and Harat Dar Mahmoud, firing tear gas and sound bombs. No injuries were reported.

In a related development, Israeli forces stormed the village of Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah, on Sunday evening.

Local sources reported that an Israeli army force stormed the village of Nabi Saleh, took up positions in the center of the village, and fired sound bombs and tear gas. No injuries were reported.