Hamas: Settlers’ Attempt To Slaughter Sacrifice In Al-Aqsa Is Dangerous Escalation Requiring Mobilization

The Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas” condemned the settlers’ attempt to slaughter a sacrificial animal after smuggling it through Al-Ghawanmeh Gate into Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling it a blatant violation of Islamic sanctities that demands widespread mobilization to confront the settlers’ ongoing assaults and arrogance against Al-Aqsa.

In a statement issued on Monday, Hamas rejected the enemy’s policy of facilitating settler incursions and allowing them to perform unprecedented Talmudic rituals. The movement stressed the necessity of continuing steadfast presence (Ribat) and intensifying efforts to protect Al-Aqsa, especially amid escalating threats.

Hamas called for courageous resistance against the settlers’ schemes and this brutal Zionist aggression, while praising the guardians of Al-Aqsa who successfully thwarted the dangerous attempt , prevented the slaughter and desecration of the mosque.