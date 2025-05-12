Speaker of Parliament Stresses Importance of Diplomatic Role in Conveying Yemen’s Grievances to the World

Speaker of Parliament Yahya Ali Al-Ra’i met today, Monday, with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Jamal Amer.

During the meeting, the Speaker heard from the Minister of Foreign Affairs an explanation of the Ministry’s efforts and its role in external communication with relevant UN bodies and organizations, in accordance with the requirements of the current situation in Yemen, in light of developments and emerging events on the national, regional, and international arenas.

During the meeting, the Speaker emphasized the importance of strengthening the diplomatic role to clarify the truth of what is happening and convey Yemen’s grievances to international forums. He emphasized the importance of working to strengthen relations and cooperation with the United Nations and international organizations in accordance with constitutional principles and Yemeni law.

He praised the Ministry’s efforts in communicating with relevant bodies and organizations within the United Nations and the UN Security Council, urging them to redouble their efforts to match the scale of Yemeni victories in confronting external aggression. The Speaker of the House of Representatives emphasized the importance of an effective and strong diplomatic presence in terms of external communication and clarifying the justness of the Yemeni cause to the world. He also emphasized the need to continue exposing the crimes of the US-Zionist aggression against the Yemeni people, the destruction of their resources, and the direct targeting of civilians and civilian objects, considering them full-fledged war crimes that do not expire with a statute of limitations. These crimes require cooperation, coordination, and increased efforts to pursue them in international forums.

He urged intensifying and strengthening communication with international and human rights bodies and organizations, in accordance with effective institutional frameworks in the field of justice and human rights, regarding the prosecution and accountability of Zionist war criminals and holding them accountable for the direct consequences of the aggression on the Yemeni people.

The meeting reaffirmed Yemen’s steadfast supportive position for the Palestinian cause until the aggression is halted, the siege on the Palestinian people is lifted, and humanitarian aid is permitted to enter Gaza. For his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives’ interest and support for the ministry’s efforts to enhance the effective political and diplomatic role of the Republic of Yemen in monitoring the Yemeni file in international forums. He noted the importance of the House’s directives and communications to parliaments and parliamentary unions and the positive impacts resulting from this.