The Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Transport inspect maintenance and restoration work at Sana’a International Airport, Yemen

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Jamal Amer, and Transport and Public Works, Mohammed Qahim, and the Secretary-General of the Presidency of the Republic, Hassan Sharaf al-Din, today reviewed the progress of maintenance and restoration work at Sana’a International Airport following its attack by Israeli aggression.

Amer, Qahim, and Sharaf al-Din, along with the Deputy Minister of Transport and Public Works and Chairman of the General Authority of Civil Aviation and Meteorology, Yahya al-Sayani, inspected the runway, passenger lounges, and damaged aircraft. They listened to an explanation from Airport Director Khaled al-Shaif about the progress achieved by the technical and engineering teams in the restoration work. He indicated that the work includes the maintenance of the runway, the landing pad, the two VIP lounges, and the passenger lounges.

Al-Shaif explained that the progress of some facilities has reached advanced stages, thanks to the continuous efforts of specialized teams working around the clock to restore the airport to operation. During the visit, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates praised the important role played by the Ministry of Transport and Public Works and its affiliated bodies in resuming operations at the airport to alleviate the suffering of citizens, especially patients, students, and Yemeni expatriates.

He emphasized that the Zionist aggression against civilian facilities, including Sana’a International Airport, constitutes a war crime under international law, international humanitarian law, the 1944 Chicago Convention on Civil Aviation, and the resolutions of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

He explained that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates is conducting diplomatic campaigns to expose the crimes of the Zionist aggression.

For his part, the Minister of Transport and Public Works affirmed that the ministry is continuing to develop the transportation sector in all its fields, despite the aggression’s attempts to disrupt vital infrastructure.

He said, “Our engineering and technical cadres are working day and night to restore operational readiness to the airport, and the arrival of the stranded flight in Jordan will soon be announced, as a first step towards the gradual resumption of air traffic.”

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Presidency of the Republic noted the rapid pace of restoration work, commending the exceptional efforts being made to restore operational readiness to the airport. He stressed that what has been achieved in such a short period reflects a sense of responsibility and a commitment to conveying a message of steadfastness from the heart of Sana’a Airport to the world.