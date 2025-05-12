Islamic Action Front in Lebanon: Resistance most effective option to restore honor, liberate land from Zionists

The Islamic Action Front in Lebanon condemned the horrific, heinous massacres and atrocities committed by the criminal Zionist enemy against our people and brothers in honorable Gaza, not least the new massacre today against the Fatima School in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, which the enemy bombed with brutal and wanton brutality, resulting in the deaths and injuries of dozens of displaced people sheltering there, most of whom were women and children.”

In a statement issued on Monday, the Front stated that “the criminal Zionist enemy has begun targeting shelter schools and tents for displaced people on a daily and deliberate basis, aiming to inflict the largest possible number of victims, wounded, and martyrs, without deterrence, and without accountability or oversight.”

While condemning “the continued policy of starvation and thirst imposed on the honorable Gaza Strip, which demonstrates to the entire world the enemy’s fossilized, criminal, and brutal mentality, devoid of any human or moral conscience,” the Front emphasized that “the ultimate goal of the Zionist enemy is the surrender of the Gaza Strip and all mujahideen and resistance fighters and the surrender of their weapons, so that it can easily slaughter them without anyone in the world lifting a finger.”

The Front emphasized that “the choice of resistance, its approach, and what the mujahideen are doing in honorable Gaza is the shortest and most effective option for restoring dignity and liberating the land, honor, people, sanctities, and holy sites from the clutches of the criminal, usurping Zionist occupiers.”