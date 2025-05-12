Palestinian woman martyred, several others injured in Israeli enemy shelling east of Gaza city

A Palestinian woman was killed and several others were injured on Monday evening as a result of Israeli enemy artillery shelling that targeted eastern Gaza City.

The Palestinian Safa News Agency reported that at least one woman was killed and others were injured in Israeli enemy artillery shelling that targeted the Education Directorate east of Gaza, which was sheltering displaced persons near al-Zahraa School in al-Daraj neighborhood.

It also reported that an Israeli enemy artillery shell fell southeast of the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Today, the death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has risen to 52,862 martyrs and 119,648 wounded since October 7, 2023.