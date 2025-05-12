Palestinians suffocate in clashes with Israeli enemy forces in Hebron

Several Palestinian citizens suffered suffocation on Monday evening after Israeli enemy forces fired tear gas and sound bombs in the town of Sa’ir, northeast of Hebron, in the southern West Bank.

The Palestinian News Agency reported that Israeli forces fired a barrage of tear gas and sound bombs at citizens in Wadi al-Sharq area of the town, causing a number of them to suffocate from gas inhalation. They were treated on the spot.

The fire also caused a fire to break out on agricultural land owned by citizens, amid fears that it could spread due to the winds and the difficulty of accessing the area.

This incident comes amid ongoing escalation by Israeli forces in the Hebron Governorate, which has witnessed repeated raids and attacks against residents and their property.