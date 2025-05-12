Hamas expresses hope that Eidan’s release will pave way for negotiations that include ceasefire
Hamas spokesman Jihad Taha said on Monday that the movement responded positively to the efforts of mediators and Washington, which led to the release of prisoner Idan Alexander.
In televised statements, he considered the release of the captured Israeli-American soldier as part of efforts to achieve a ceasefire and open the crossings, expressing his hope that “this step will pave the way for comprehensive negotiations that include a complete ceasefire.”