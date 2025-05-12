Iranian President: Today’s Human Rights Advocates Killers of Innocents

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that the countries that claim to defend human rights and boast of civilization and progress are the same ones that bury innocent people under the rubble with their missiles and bombs, then raise slogans of peace, freedom, and human rights.

Tasnim International News Agency reported that Pezeshkian made this statement during his speech on Monday evening at the Red Crescent Week ceremony, where he emphasized that “a Muslim should be a supporter of his fellow human beings, regardless of race, color, or belief.”