UN warns of dangerous hunger disaster in Gaza

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) have warned of an imminent disaster threatening the population of the Gaza Strip, with the escalation of fighting, the continued closure of crossings, and severe food shortages.

The two organizations said in a press release on Monday that according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report issued today, approximately 470,000 people in the Gaza Strip are facing catastrophic hunger.