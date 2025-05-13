Al-Murtadha: UN Cancels Yemen Prisoner Exchange Talks

The Head of the Prisoners’ Affairs Committee, Abdulqader Al-Murtadha, revealed that the United Nations canceled a round of negotiations on the prisoner exchange file, scheduled for April.

In a post on his X account, Al-Murtadha attributed the cancellation to the Islah Party’s refusal to participate, noting that their decision was driven by hopes for an “American military resolution” in their favor.

Al-Murtadha explained that the United Nations was forced to cancel the negotiations—focused on the humanitarian prisoner issue of great importance to all parties—due to the lack of full participation caused by the Islah Party’s absence.

Commenting on the reasons behind their refusal, Al-Murtadha stated that the Islah Party justified their withdrawal by expecting an imminent “American military solution” that would shift the balance in their favor.

He added that “after their illusions of an American military intervention dissipated,” the party now hopes negotiations on prisoners will resume.

He reiterated his call to advance this humanitarian issue, keeping it away from political and military calculations, given its profound impact on thousands of prisoners and their families on both sides.