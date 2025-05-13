Five Palestinian Civilians Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Several Areas In Gaza

Five Palestinian citizens were killed and others injured Tuesday in Israeli airstrikes and shelling across the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources reported that a drone dropped a bomb on a gathering of civilians in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, killing one citizen and wounding others.

The same sources added that one person was killed by a drone strike northwest of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Three citizens were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Shuja’iyya neighborhood east of Gaza City.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation forces have continued their aggression on the Gaza Strip, which has so far resulted in the killing of 52,862 citizens, the majority of whom are children and women, and the injury of 119,648 others.