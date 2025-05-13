Israeli Occupation Forces Carry Out Demolition Operations Near Jerusalem

Israeli occupation forces Tuesday morning carried out demolition and leveling operations in the town of Anata, northeast of occupied Jerusalem.

The Jerusalem Governorate reported that an Israeli army force, accompanied by several bulldozers and machinery, stormed the Al-Buhaira neighborhood in the town of Anata and began demolishing residential rooms and walls, uprooting trees and lands, and cutting electricity lines in the area.

The governorate explained that the demolitions affected two temporary rooms provided by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) as assistance to shelter the owners of homes previously destroyed by the occupation forces.

The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission documented that the occupation authorities carried out 73 demolition operations in April, affecting 152 structures, including 96 inhabited homes, 10 uninhabited ones, and 34 agricultural and other structures. These operations were concentrated in the Tubas Governorate with 59 structures, the Hebron Governorate with 39 structures, and the Jerusalem Governorate with 17 structures