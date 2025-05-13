Sheikh Naim Qassem: Resistance Will Not Surrender To Any Threat Or Pressure

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem has warned the Israeli regime and its supporters that the resistance will not surrender to any threat or pressure.

Sheikh Qassem made the remarks in an address on the ninth martyrdom anniversary of senior Hezbollah commander, Sayyed Mustafa Badreddin, on Monday.

He said the Israeli regime launched a war on Lebanon to end the resistance, vowing that the objective will not be achieved through pressure on the Lebanese government or violation of the ceasefire.

He emphasised Lebanon’s commitment to the ceasefire agreement with Israel, even though Tel Aviv violated the agreement 3,000 times.

Following significant losses sustained over nearly 14 months of conflict and the failure to meet its objectives in the offensive against Lebanon, Israel was compelled to accept a ceasefire with Hezbollah. This ceasefire took effect on November 27.

Since the commencement of the agreement, the occupying forces have been launching assaults on Lebanon, breaching the ceasefire, which includes airstrikes throughout the Arab nation.

Lebanon has condemned the continued presence of Israeli military forces, viewing it as a violation of the ceasefire agreement and the established timeline for withdrawal. Senior officials in Beirut have expressed their commitment to take “all necessary measures” to remove the occupying troops from the nation.

Hezbollah’s leader condemned Israel’s systematic starvation of Palestinians in Gaza, blaming the US for the crimes being committed by the regime.

“The war on Gaza is a US-Israeli genocidal scheme aimed at wiping Palestine off the map,” he said.

“The great sacrifices, along with the legendary steadfastness, prove that the great people of Palestine are worthy of regaining their land, and they are capable of doing so. Steadfastness now is the foundation of the future,” Sheikh Qassem stated.

He stressed that the people in Gaza came out glorious and the resistance hasn’t laid down their arms, and hailed their epic steadfastness.

“Congratulations to the Palestinian people, to the people of Gaza and to the resistance fighters, for this agreement that has not changed from what was proposed in May 2024. This indicates the steadfastness of the resistance, and that it achieved its demands while the Israeli enemy was not able to impose its terms,” he said.

Sheikh Qassem pointed to the isolation of Israel.

“Israel is now an international pariah; its image is bleak. The condemnation of the International Criminal Court is enough to know the extent of this great impact that the resistance of the Palestinian people has had and how it has exposed this Israeli entity,” he said.

He then praised all those who stood by Gaza and Palestine, specifically the Islamic Republic of Iran, led by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

“History will record, as the field did, those who supported Gaza with sacrifices and contributed to foiling the Israeli enemy’s project. The most prominent contributors are the Islamic Republic of Iran, led by Imam Khamenei, who has not missed an opportunity to emphasise standing with the Palestinian people to liberate it from the sea to the river, and has provided all kinds of military, moral, material and political support,” he said.

He also praised the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and its external branch Al-Quds, along with the arm’s former head General Hajj Qassem Soleimani.

Sheikh Qassem also congratulated Yemen for its victory against the US, saying the leaders and the great nation of Yemen forced the US to stop its aggression against the Arab country.