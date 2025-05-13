Martyrs, Injuries in Zionist enemy Airstrikes on European Hospital

A number of Palestinian citizens were martyred and injured, on Tuesday evening, in Zionist enemy shelling targeting the European Hospital and its surroundings in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian News Agency reported that enemy warplanes launched heavy raids on the surroundings of the European Hospital, the entrance of the hospital’s emergency department

, the yard of the maintenance and anthropology department, and near the Ihsan Al-Agha and Jenin shelters, which led to the martyrdom of a number of citizens, six of whom were recovered, and the injury and loss of others, in addition to causing significant material damage to the hospital.

The Nasser Medical Complex declared a state of maximum emergency in the reception and emergency departments, after it was reported that the European Hospital was unable to deal with the injured and sick cases as a result of the Zionist bombardment.