IRGC: Iran capable of attacking enemy in all arenas if attacked

Spokesman for the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Ali Naeini has confirmed that the Islamic Republic has achieved decisive deterrence in all areas and has the ability to attack the enemy in all arenas if it is subjected to any aggression.

Brigadier General Naeini said, “We have the ability to attack the enemy if it attacks Iran,” according to the Iranian Mehr News Agency.

Naeini added, “We have achieved decisive deterrence in all areas and have the ability to attack the enemy in all arenas if we are subjected to any aggression.” He emphasized that the Iranian people believe in the deterrent and offensive capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The IRGC spokesman said, “In American and Western research centers, Iran is considered a strong country and the leading player in the region, but in the cognitive war, they present a false image of Iran.”