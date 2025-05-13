Hamas applauds Brussels Parliament’s Unanimous vote to hold Israeli Occupation Leaders Accountable

The Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas” praised the unanimous vote by the Brussels Capital Parliament on a resolution urging the Belgian government to enforce arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), including the warrant for the terrorist Benjamin Netanyahu, who is wanted for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza Strip.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Hamas called on the Belgian government to comply with this decision , enable international justice to fulfill its duties, in line with international law principles , the human conscience that rejects the brutal practices and genocide crimes committed by the war criminal Netanyahu’s government against defenseless civilians in Gaza.

On Monday, the Brussels-Capital Region Parliament unanimously passed a historic resolution demanding the Belgian federal government implement the ICC arrest warrants, including those targeting Israeli occupation leaders, foremost among them Netanyahu.