Prisoners’ media office condemns Palestinian authority’s cut to 1,600 prisoners’ salaries

The Prisoners’ Media Office condemned on Tuesday the Palestinian Authority’s decision to cut the salaries of 1,612 prisoners in Israeli prisons, along with a number of released prisoners.

In a press statement, the office considered the PA’s decision a direct violation of their material and moral rights and a disregard for their sacrifices and national standing.

The office explained that this decision comes within the framework of implementing the presidential decree issued on February 10, 2025, which repealed the Prisoners’ and Released Prisoners’ Law and its related regulations. This entails subjecting these activists to social classifications, which are then administratively evaluated to determine their eligibility for assistance.

It warned of the serious repercussions of this decision, emphasizing the need to preserve the national gains established by the prisoners’ struggle and rejecting any steps that would weaken their standing or question the legitimacy of their struggle, regardless of external pressures and challenges.

The office called on the Palestinian Authority to immediately reverse this painful and unjust decision, to preserve national unity and out of respect for the sacrifices of prisoners and their families.

It also demanded the reinstatement of laws and regulations that guarantee the dignity of prisoners and freed prisoners and their financial and social rights. It called on national forces, factions, and human rights organizations to unite their efforts to halt any measures that undermine the status of the prisoner movement.