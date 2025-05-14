A March & Armed Stand By General Mobilization Forces in Hodeidah To Support Palestine

General Mobilization Forces, both official and popular, organized a march and a massive armed stand in the districts of the city of Hodeidah.

This was to affirm their full combat readiness to confront the enemy and to renew Yemen’s steadfast position in support of the Palestinian resistance in Gaza.

The march and armed stand were attended by the Deputy Governors of Hodeidah, Ahmed Mahdi Al-Bishri, Mohammed Halisi, and Ali Al-Kabari, along with a number of executive office directors and social, military, and security figures.

The participants raised Yemeni and Palestinian flags and chanted slogans of defiance and disavowal of the enemies of God. They denounced the ongoing crimes of the Zionist aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza and condemned the silence of some Arab regimes and their shameful normalization with the Zionist enemy.

Participants in the march and vigil affirmed their full readiness to confront any American or Israeli aggression against Yemen.

They emphasized their continued support for the heroes of the Yemeni Armed Forces, who are carrying out qualitative operations deep inside the occupied territories, continuing to enforce the no-fly zone over Ben Gurion Airport (Lod), and preventing Israeli ships from crossing the Red Sea, as part of their response to the Zionist crimes against civilians in Gaza.

They also renewed their loyalty to the leader of the revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, affirming the continuation of the general mobilization and mobilization to defend Yemen, support the Palestinian cause, and disavow traitors, agents, and normalizers.

During the march and vigil, the governor’s deputies, Ahmed Mahdi al-Bishri and Mohammed Halisi, emphasized that the crowds participating in the march and vigil embody the high fighting spirit and complete popular readiness to confront American and Israeli plans in Yemen and the region.

They expressed their deep regret over the shameful positions of some Arab and Islamic regimes, particularly Saudi Arabia’s arms deal with the US administration worth more than $600 billion, while the Palestinian people are suffering from famine and ongoing aggression.

Al-Bishri and Halisi stressed that the Yemeni armed forces, along with the Yemeni people, have taught America painful lessons in the Red Sea and are ready to confront any future escalation.