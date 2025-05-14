UNMHA, Officials Inspect Damage At Hodeida Port After Zionist Aggression

Deputy Chief of Staff and head of the National Team in the Redeployment Coordination Committee (RCC) Major General Ali al-Mawshaki and Acting Head of the United Nations Mission to support the Hodeida Agreement (UNMHA) Ms. Mari Yamashita on Tuesday inspected the damage inflicted on Hodeida Port as a result of what they described as Zionist aggression.

Accompanied by other RCC and military officials, they examined the port docks affected by the alleged attack and the extent of the destruction. Nasr al-Nusairi, Vice Chairman of the Yemen Red Sea Ports Corporation, briefed them on the damage, stating that high-explosive concussion bombs caused extensive damage to the port docks. He claimed that the “Israeli enemy” has targeted Red Sea ports multiple times to disrupt the entry of essential food and medicine.

Major General al-Mawshaki asserted that the Zionist enemy deliberately targeted civilian infrastructure to harm the Yemeni people for their support of Gaza. He insisted that these actions would not deter Yemen from its duty towards the Palestinians. He urged the UN mission to protect civilian ports under the Stockholm Agreement and highlighted the mission’s intended role in port rehabilitation.

UN official Mari Yamashita stated that UNMHA verification teams regularly visit the three ports and that the findings of today’s visit would be considered and conveyed to the relevant authorities.