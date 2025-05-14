Gaza Health Ministry: 90 Percent of Families Facing Severe Water insecurity

Gaza’s health ministry has warned that 90 percent of the families in the war-battered Palestinian territory are facing severe water insecurity, with more than 25 percent of tested water samples found to be contaminated.

In a statement on Wednesday, the health ministry said that water contamination in Gaza led to the spread of numerous diseases among the citizens.

The health ministry pointed out that the rising summer temperatures further increase the population’s need for water, particularly drinking water, adding that “civilian gatherings in displacement areas are enduring catastrophe conditions due to the lack of water sources.”

The ministry also warned of growing seawater contamination after 90 percent of desalination plants and 80 percent of water treatment facilities became completely non-operational.