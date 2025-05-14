60 Palestinian Martyred In Enemy Bombing On Gaza Strip

Sixty Palestinian citizens have been killed since dawn on Wednesday as a result of the Zionist enemy’s bombing of the Gaza Strip, including 50 martyrs in the northern Gaza Strip.

Palestinian sources said: “The enemy forces launched a series of raids and fire belts targeting civilian homes in the Jabalia refugee camp and Jabalia al-Balad in the northern Gaza Strip, resulting in the martyrdom of 50 citizens, the majority of whom were children and women.

” The sources added: “The bodies of the martyrs and the wounded were transferred to Al-Awda and Indonesian hospitals, and most of them belonged to the Al-Najjar, Suwailem, Muqbil, and Al-Qatani families.

They noted that a number of the bodies of the martyrs are still under the rubble of the targeted homes.” In the southern Gaza Strip, a citizen, his wife, and their two daughters were killed in an enemy drone strike on a tent sheltering displaced persons in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis.

A number of citizens were also killed when the enemy targeted the home of the Abu Amuna family in the Al-Fakhari area, southeast of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.