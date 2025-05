A Lebanese citizen was killed on Wednesday in an Israeli drone strike on a civilian car in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese sources reported: “A martyr was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the town of Qaqa’iyat al-Jisr in Wadi al-Hujayr, near Nabatieh.”

A video clip showed a vehicle burning after being struck by Israeli drones on the Qaqa’iyat al-Jisr-Wadi al-Hujayr road.