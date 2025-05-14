IRGC Chief Says Iran Prepared for Any Scenario Amid US Threats

The Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) says Iran is prepared for any scenario amid US threats of military action against the country, vowing that the enemies will be totally humiliated in a standoff with Iran.

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks at a gathering in the southeastern city of Mashhad, referring to threats by the US administration that Washington may attack Iran if the ongoing talks to replace the 2015 nuclear deal go nowhere.

“We know the enemy completely and are monitoring its movements. Even now, as political contacts and negotiations are underway, we stand with grandeur and firmness, and whoever dares to engage with Islamic Iran will be shattered,” he said.

The general said that Iran’s power “has developed many times over since last year” and that its enemies are also aware of this.

He noted that Iran does not rely on the Resistance Front for defense, although, faced with threats, the Resistance Front will act strongly and decisively.

General Salami rejected assertions that the Resistance Front has been weakened by Israeli attacks over the past year, saying that the latest operations prove otherwise.

“The enemies believed that the Resistance Front had been weakened, but they have seen that Gaza has grown stronger. Yemen is now striking more effectively with missiles, and Hezbollah has restored its power,” he added.

General Salami also remarked that the Zionist regime is “agitated and incensed, and there is no bright horizon for it.

“Their prime minister is known as a war criminal and fears arrest. Politically, Israel has completely collapsed, and even Europe is unwilling to maintain proper political relations with them. Economically, they are disintegrated, and without American assistance, they wouldn’t last a day.”

“Those who could not even withstand a single missile from Yemen’s Ansarullah, what will they do if they are faced with 600 missiles at once?” the general said, referring to the recent Yemeni missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport in the Israeli-occupied territories.

‘Trump only added to issues’

General Salami added that US President Donald Trump only compounded these issues. He stated that the US is also in a state of disarray, with a decayed army and powerless leaders.

“America knows that war has not resolved any of its problems; it is facing a decayed and exhausted army, beleaguered and powerless political leaders, and an overwhelming array of crises and challenges,” he said.

“The president of the United States initially came in like a bully to change the world, but now he is the one being changed and has failed in and retreated from all his plans,” he remarked.

Finally, the general maintained that a change in the presidency does not alter the realities in America, nor does it reverse the overt and covert decline of America’s power.