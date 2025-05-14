Saraya al-Quds Dedicates Its Rocket Operation to the Yemeni People

Saraya al-Quds, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, dedicated its rocket operation to the Yemeni people on Wednesday. Saraya al-Quds broadcast footage of the Mujahideen of the Saraya al-Quds Rocket Force shelling Ashdod, Ashkelon, Sderot, and the Gaza Envelope settlements with barrages of rockets, in response to the crimes of the Zionist enemy against our Palestinian people.

Saraya al-Quds said: “We salute the great leader, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, whose detailed speeches about the battle we listen to carefully. Listening to Sayyed Abdul-Malik’s speeches makes us feel as if he is present with us on the front lines of the war and at the heart of the confrontation in Gaza, a true expression of his authenticity and Arab identity.”

Saraya al-Quds saluted the Yemeni people and the millions of people gathered in Sab’een Square and other squares.