82 Palestinians Brutally Massacred In New Zionist Airstrikes

At least 82 Palestinians, including many women and children, have been killed, and dozens more injured in Israeli airstrikes across several areas of the Gaza Strip since dawn on Thursday.

According to Palestinians sources, the Israeli occupation fighter jets bombed inhabited homes and tents housing displaced persons in various areas of the Strip, particularly in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

The sources added that journalist Hasan Sammour, a broadcaster for Al-Aqsa satellite channel, was among the martyrs. He tragically lost his life along with his entire family in the attacks.

These massacres are part of an ongoing escalation of Israeli aggression, which has not spared children and women, amid the catastrophic humanitarian conditions endured by our people in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The death toll from the genocidal war and aggression waged by the Israeli occupation forces on the Gaza Strip has risen to 52,928 Palestinians, with nearly 119,846 reported wounded since October 7, 2023.