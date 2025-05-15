Hebrew media: “Israel” Is Suffering Billions In Economic Losses Due To The Yemeni Blockade

Hebrew media acknowledged on Wednesday that the Zionist enemy entity has incurred economic losses estimated at billions due to the naval and air blockade imposed by the Yemeni armed forces on the entity, as part of the support and assistance provided to Gaza and the valiant resistance.

A report issued by the Hebrew channel “Kan” stated that official data within the Zionist entity reveals an unprecedented collapse in the tourism sector, amid a sharp decline in the number of foreign visitors, the suspension of flights, and economic losses estimated at billions.

This comes at a time when dozens of international airlines continue to suspend their flights to the Zionist enemy entity in response to Yemeni warnings.

Channel 13 expects that new airlines will announce the suspension of their flights to the occupied territories this week.

The channel added that Israel’s Minister of Transportation, Miri Regev, tried to convince the Indians to resume flights to Israel, but Air India has not yet returned.

The channel continued, “It was supposed that, more than a week after a Yemeni missile hit Ben Gurion Airport, foreign airlines would resume operations in the coming days, but estimates indicate that it will take longer due to fears of Yemeni missiles targeting Lod Airport on a daily basis.”

An Israeli official confirmed to the newspaper Maariv that the Yemeni missile strikes have turned Israel into a dangerous destination for international flights.

He said that Israel is facing air isolation due to the reluctance of foreign companies after the Yemeni missile strikes on Ben Gurion Airport.

The Israeli official indicated that unless a radical security change or a peace agreement is achieved, we will not see the airport return to normal.

He added, “The Yemeni missile operations have exposed weakness at a vital point, threatening the collapse of the air sector in “Israel.” He noted that Ben Gurion Airport is experiencing an unprecedented crisis after foreign airlines suspended flights due to Yemeni missile threats.