Media Office in Gaza: Forced evacuation of hospitals systematic crime to complete their destruction

The Government Media Office in Gaza said on Thursday that the Israeli enemy’s forced evacuation of hospitals and medical centers is a systematic crime to complete the destruction of the health sector and the genocide in Gaza.

The office stated in a statement that the number of hospitals targeted by Israeli enemy forces has reached 38 in the Gaza Strip.

The office explained that, in continuation of the series of systematic violations committed by the Israeli army against the health system in the Gaza Strip, its authorities periodically issue evacuation orders for hospitals, medical centers, and health clinics in the Gaza Strip, the most recent of which was the Sheikh Radwan Clinic.

It indicated that these evacuations are part of a clear policy aimed at emptying the Gaza Strip of any means of survival and destroying the health infrastructure, in flagrant violation of all international laws and norms.

The office explained that the forced evacuation occurred hours after the bombing and destruction of the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. The hospital was one of the last medical facilities providing care to the wounded and sick in the southern region.

It noted that the number of hospitals targeted by direct bombing, destruction, burning, or forced out of service has risen to 38, in addition to dozens of health centers that have not been spared from the ongoing aggression.

The Media Office emphasized that this systematic and deliberate targeting of health facilities, including hospitals, clinics, and medical personnel, constitutes a flagrant war crime and a crime against humanity under the Fourth Geneva Convention, international humanitarian law, and the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

The Government Media Office in Gaza stated that what is happening in the hospitals reflects the Israeli enemy’s desire to deepen the humanitarian catastrophe and impose policies of displacement and mass exodus on the civilian population.

The Media Office called on the international community to urgently intervene to protect what remains of the health system in Gaza, send UN teams to investigate the crimes of the Israeli enemy, bring its leaders before international courts as war criminals, provide safe corridors for medical aid, and immediately evacuate the wounded and sick for treatment outside the Gaza Strip.

It warned that the continued targeting of hospitals and clinics poses an existential threat to the lives of hundreds of thousands of civilians and places the international community before a decisive moral and legal test that cannot be tolerated or evaded.