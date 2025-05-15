Hamas’ Popular Movement in Lebanon: Palestinian cause advances globally despite zionist enemy’s terrorism

The Popular Movement of the Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas” in Lebanon stated that “despite the terrorism of the Zionist enemy, the Palestinian cause is progressing globally, and the demise of the occupying entity is nearing.”

In a press statement on Thursday, marking the 77th anniversary of the Nakba, Hamas said, “Every day, we live with grief and pain, remembering the Nakba that befell our Palestinian people in 1948, leading to the occupation of Palestine, the expulsion and displacement of our people, the destruction of hundreds of villages , towns, the seizure of property, and the implementation of a plan aimed at altering the Arab identity of Palestine.”

The movement emphasized that “our people have endured immense suffering, yet they have never abandoned their rights. They have remained steadfast in their attachment to their land and homeland, resisting the enemy by all means to achieve liberation, return, self-determination, and the establishment of their independent state.”

It affirmed that “the Israeli enemy in Palestine is a criminal, terrorist occupation with no legitimacy for its existence or survival. We reject any recognition of this entity and all that is associated with it.”

Hamas stressed that “the resistance pursued by our people has preserved the cause and upheld our identity, transforming the Palestinian issue into a global one. Today, Palestinian national demands and goals are widely recognized and clearly understood across the world.”

The statement added, “The blessed ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ operation represents a continuation of the resistance’s path. This operation has contributed to creating massive fractures within the Zionist entity, reignited global interest in the Palestinian cause, and demonstrated the resistance’s ability to achieve our people’s national goals.”

It further noted that “our people’s path toward freedom, liberation, and independence is clearer than ever. The internal Israeli divisions, ethnic conflicts, escalating Zionist fears of civil war, the enemy’s political and military failures in Gaza, and the defeat of its army in the face of Palestinian steadfastness and the sacrifices of our resistance—all are indicators that the stage of victory, liberation, and return is approaching.”

In conclusion, the Popular Movement saluted “the steadfastness of our people and their resistance, both at home and abroad,” affirming that “these sacrifices and the bloodshed will lead us to the shores of freedom.”