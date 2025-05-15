Hamas calls for broad popular movement to pressure for end of war, prosecute Occupation leaders

Hamas called on Thursday evening for “a broad popular movement to pressure for an end to the war and to prosecute the occupation leaders as war criminals,” especially in light of the escalating Zionist massacres in Gaza.

In a statement, the movement said, “Formal statements and verbal condemnations are no longer sufficient. What is required is decisive international action to impose sanctions, prosecute the occupation leaders as war criminals, and halt all forms of support for this criminal entity.”

It called on “the Arab and Islamic peoples and the free people of the world to turn the coming Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays into days of popular anger and widespread activities to expose the crimes of genocide and starvation, and to pressure for an end to this criminal war against our defenseless people.”

Hamas stressed that “the insistence of the war criminal Netanyahu on continuing the genocide, using the blockade and the weapon of starvation to break the will of our people, constitutes a flagrant war crime and a stain on the world’s inability to curb this arrogant enemy.”

It said, “The killing of children and women and the starvation of civilians has become an official policy practiced by the occupation government, in blatant defiance of the United Nations and international and humanitarian law.”

Hamas added, “The Zionist occupation forces continue to commit their massacres in the Gaza Strip, through a barbaric escalation of fire belts and aerial and artillery bombardment targeting residential neighborhoods, places of refuge, tents for the displaced, hospitals, and shelters. Since dawn today, this has led to the martyrdom of more than 120 civilians, including families who have been wiped out and completely erased from the civil registry. These horrific scenes of mass murder reflect the brutality and fascism of this entity.”