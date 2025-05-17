Al-Houthi: Netanyahu & His Defense Minister’s Threats Are An Illusion & A Time-Waster

Member of the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, asserted that the threats made by Netanyahu and his defense minister are an illusion, a waste of time with impossible goals.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi tweeted: “The threats made by Netanyahu and his defense minister are an illusion, a waste of time with impossible goals, and an attempt to evade negotiations to return prisoners and stop the genocide. Those who failed in Gaza will fail in Yemen—by God’s grace—and will not achieve anything.”

He pointed out that the temporary entity, which is committing—heinously—more crimes of genocide and starvation in Gaza to make Trump appear a dwarf in the region, is unable to stop the genocide or deliver aid, and demonstrates indifference to his own existence. It is no surprise that it is exaggerating its failed terrorist attacks in Yemen.”

The Supreme Political Council member added: “The settlers must realize that Netanyahu and his government continue to fail and are foolish to change the rules of engagement, which has halted American support with the agreement announced by Trump and the resulting American announcement of the Truman withdrawal today. They have not yet comprehended their loss of American support.”