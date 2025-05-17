Martyrs In The North & South, & Enemy Vehicles Advancing In Central Gaza

61 days after the return of the war on the Gaza Strip following a fragile truce, enemy forces continued their shelling and incursions into all areas of the Strip, committing further crimes.

This is especially true after the massacres committed yesterday in several areas in the northern Gaza Strip, including Al-Sultan in Beit Lahia, Tal al-Zaatar, and Jabalia, which resulted in the deaths of 112 martyrs.

Palestinian sources reported the advance of enemy military vehicles southeast of Deir al-Balah, in the vicinity of Abu al-Ajeen, amidst a displacement of Palestinian citizens in the area due to the danger and the continuous gunfire.

The sources indicated that a number of citizens were injured in an Israeli shelling of a tent housing displaced persons near Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip.

Citizen Ashraf al-Ramahi was also martyred as a result of an Israeli drone strike in the Abu al-Ajeen area east of Deir al-Balah.

The sources confirmed heavy gunfire from enemy vehicles southeast of Deir al-Balah, coinciding with artillery shelling, a relative advance of vehicles, and gunfire from occupation forces east of al-Maghazi camp.

In the southern Gaza Strip, three citizens were killed in the bombing of a residential apartment in Hamad City, north of Khan Yunis.

The three were Khalil Fouad Mansour, his wife Khitam Ahmed al-Ja’abir, and their daughter Sama.

In the northern Gaza Strip, enemy forces detonated a booby-trapped robot east of the Tel al-Zaatar area in Jabalia camp, resulting in three deaths and several missing persons.

This resulted from the bombing of a house belonging to the Abu Aoun family in the same area, bringing the death toll in the northern Gaza Strip since yesterday to 112 citizens over the past 24 hours.