Death Toll From Israeli Genocidal War In Gaza Rises To 53,339

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip reported on Sunday that hospitals in the Strip have received 67 martyrs and 361 wounded in the past 24 hours due to ongoing Israeli aggression.

According to the ministry’s daily report, five of the martyrs were pulled from under rubble, and the preliminary death toll from the bombing has reached 96.

Since the occupation escalated its aggression on March 18, the total number of martyrs has risen to 3,193 and the number of wounded to 8,993, bringing the death toll.

Since October 7, 2023, the death toll from the ongoing aggression on Gaza has reached 53,339, in addition to 121,034 wounded.

The ministry added that many victims are still trapped under rubble or in the streets, where difficult conditions prevent ambulance and civil defense teams from reaching them.